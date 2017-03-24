About JURIST

A Collaboration with University of Pittsburgh   
by Akira Tomlinson
24 Mar 2017 at 10:44 AM ET
DOJ opens investigation into Congressman Hunter for alleged misuse of funds
by Justin Cosgrove
24 Mar 2017 at 10:32 AM ET
US Senate votes to repeal Internet privacy rules
by Lindsay Offutt
24 Mar 2017 at 8:36 AM ET
Germany cabinet approves measure to compensate men convicted under anti-gay law
by Alexandra Farone
24 Mar 2017 at 7:07 AM ET
North Carolina lawmakers override veto to make judicial elections partisan
by Alexandra Farone
23 Mar 2017 at 6:50 PM ET
Gorsuch confirmation hearings continue with witness testimony
by Clarissa Sarmiento
23 Mar 2017 at 3:53 PM ET
ICJ Rejects Bosnia & Herzegovina's Request of the Revision of 2007 Judgment
Fahira Brodlija
University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Sleight of Hand in Florida's New Death Penalty: Requiring, But Not Requiring, Jury Unanimity
Chance Meyer
NOVA Southeastern University
Evaluate New Travel Ban in Light of International Law
Marjorie Cohn
Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Arizona’s Death Penalty Procedures & Professional Ethics
Tasha Russell
Exit International
President Trump's Revised Travel Ban: The Underlying Problem of Religious Discrimination Remains
Jonathan Hafetz
Seton Hall University School of Law
American Standing Against ICC Torture Inquiry
Benjamin G. Davis
University of Toledo College of Law

This Day at Law

Oscar Romero assassinated

On March 24, 1980, the Archbishop Óscar Romero, was assassinated while performing Mass in San Salvador, El Salvador by a right-wing death squad. Romero had become unpopular with conservative elements in the country, when he began speaking out against government repression of the nation's poor and of his fellow priests. Read a biography of Archbishop Oscar Romero from the Kellogg Institute at Notre Dame University. In 2003, the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA), an American human-rights organization, filed a lawsuit in the United States against former Salvadorean Air Force Captain Álvaro Rafael Saravia for his alleged role in the assassination or Archbishop Romero. The suit was filed in a U.S. federal district court under the Alien Tort Claim Act (28 U.S.C. § 1350). In Doe v. Rafael Saravia, the defendant was found guilty of crimes against humanity and extrajudicial killing, resulting in a $10 million judgment against Saravia. Read a description of the case from CJA.

Last Quaker executed for religious beliefs in American colonies

On March 24, 1661, William Ledda, executed in Boston, became the last Quaker in the American colonies to be put to death for his religious beliefs. Learn more about the persecution of the Quakers in colonial Massachusetts.

About JURIST

JURIST is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to bringing objective legal news and reasoned expert analysis to the public.

