About JURIST

On March 24, 1980, the Archbishop Óscar Romero, was
assassinated while performing Mass in San Salvador, El Salvador by a
right-wing death squad. Romero had become unpopular with
conservative elements in the country, when he began speaking out
against government repression of the nation's poor and of his fellow
priests. Read a biography
of Archbishop Oscar Romero from the Kellogg Institute at
Notre Dame University. In 2003,
the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA), an American
human-rights organization, filed a lawsuit in the United States
against former Salvadorean Air Force Captain Álvaro Rafael Saravia
for his alleged role in the assassination or Archbishop Romero. The
suit was filed in a U.S. federal district court under the Alien Tort
Claim Act (28 U.S.C. § 1350). In Doe v. Rafael Saravia,
the defendant was found guilty of crimes against humanity and
extrajudicial killing, resulting in a $10 million judgment against
Saravia. Read a description of the
case from CJA.
On March 24, 1661, William Ledda, executed in
Boston, became the last Quaker in the American colonies to be put to
death for his religious beliefs. Learn more about the persecution
of the Quakers in colonial
Massachusetts.